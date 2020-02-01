SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.22 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) will announce sales of $23.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.67 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $22.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year sales of $105.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.70 million to $110.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $118.48 million, with estimates ranging from $117.49 million to $119.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $308,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,371.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,801,000 after buying an additional 68,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,804,000 after buying an additional 20,644 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 493,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 15.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,084 shares during the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMBK traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $21.62. 31,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,762. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $308.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

