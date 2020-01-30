SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 51,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In related news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $308,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,371.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

SMBK stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 30,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 11.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMBK shares. DA Davidson upgraded SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

