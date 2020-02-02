SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Shares Down 1.6%

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.74 and last traded at $22.39, approximately 39,044 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 39,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

SMCAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

