Smith & Nephew Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 717 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,253% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

SNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the third quarter valued at $17,259,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 108.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 106.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after acquiring an additional 141,460 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 5.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNN traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.34. The stock had a trading volume of 575,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,268. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.26. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $50.69.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

