Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Receives $18.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.04.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, January 6th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Snap from $20.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Snap from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 4,597 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $87,480.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,432,298 shares in the company, valued at $27,256,630.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 29,307 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $425,244.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,309,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,503,894.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,452,214 shares of company stock worth $38,041,418.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 7,446.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.54. 3,548,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,946,764. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. Snap has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

