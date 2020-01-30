Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Aegis started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Snap from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Snap from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.62.

NYSE SNAP opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77. Snap has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,028,916.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,486,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,442,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,194 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $119,058.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,374,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,971,441.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,452,214 shares of company stock valued at $38,041,418.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 87,471 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Snap by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Snap by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,421,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,322,000 after purchasing an additional 738,885 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 2,573.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,357,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,598 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Snap by 837.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,384,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

