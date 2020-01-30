Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Aegis initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised Snap from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised Snap from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.62.

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.88. 17,154,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,806,250. Snap has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $171,448.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 265,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,855,551.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 4,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $87,480.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,432,298 shares in the company, valued at $27,256,630.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,452,214 shares of company stock worth $38,041,418.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 60.3% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 7,446.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

