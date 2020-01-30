Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Shares Up 33.3%

Snipp Interactive Inc (CVE:SPN)’s share price shot up 33.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 437,350 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 440% from the average session volume of 81,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36.

Snipp Interactive Company Profile (CVE:SPN)

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions company, provides digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing platform that allows brands to run purchase-based promotions without using codes-on-pack or doing any point of sale integration; SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based loyalty platform, which supports real-time transaction processing, and provides incentives for brand engagement and social media interactions; SnippRebates solution that allows brands to set up and manage single-instance or cross-portfolio rebates; SnippRewards that incentivize and reward consumers with digital and physical rewards, including music, movies, and experiences; and SnippInsights that allows brands to collect information about consumers and their purchase habits.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?