Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the December 31st total of 4,200,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 894,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $28.40 on Friday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.08. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.65 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 9.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

