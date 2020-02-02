Societe Generale (EPA:GLE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.35

Societe Generale SA (EPA:GLE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.35 and traded as high as $29.81. Societe Generale shares last traded at $29.23, with a volume of 3,885,656 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.39.

Societe Generale Company Profile (EPA:GLE)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

