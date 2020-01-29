Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Update

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the December 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ SCKT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,592. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Socket Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $2.80.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Socket Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education.

