Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $113.59

Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXOF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.59 and traded as low as $105.31. Sodexo shares last traded at $105.31, with a volume of 14 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.41 and a 200-day moving average of $112.74.

About Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF)

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection