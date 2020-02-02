February 2, 2020
Latest News

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $113.59

John Highviewby John Highview

Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXOF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.59 and traded as low as $105.31. Sodexo shares last traded at $105.31, with a volume of 14 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.41 and a 200-day moving average of $112.74.

About Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF)

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

John Highview

View all posts by John Highview →

You might also like

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Robots are coming for Wall Street: AI threatening top finance jobs

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *