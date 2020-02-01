Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.28) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.76 ($39.26).

Shares of SOW stock traded up €0.42 ($0.49) on Friday, reaching €30.15 ($35.06). The company had a trading volume of 437,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. Software has a one year low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a one year high of €34.19 ($39.76). The business’s 50-day moving average is €31.88 and its 200 day moving average is €28.19.

About Software

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

