Software (ETR:SOW) PT Set at €34.00 by Baader Bank

Software (ETR:SOW) has been assigned a €34.00 ($39.53) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €33.68 ($39.17).

Shares of Software stock opened at €29.93 ($34.80) on Wednesday. Software has a 52 week low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 52 week high of €34.19 ($39.76). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.17.

About Software

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

