Software (ETR:SOW) PT Set at €35.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Software (ETR:SOW) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.80 ($36.98) price objective on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Software currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €33.68 ($39.17).

ETR SOW traded up €0.82 ($0.95) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €29.73 ($34.57). 582,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,805. The company has a 50 day moving average of €31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of €28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. Software has a 52-week low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 52-week high of €34.19 ($39.76). The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09.

Software Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

