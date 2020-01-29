Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Down 12.6% Following Insider Selling

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) dropped 12.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $96.00 and last traded at $96.25, approximately 2,809,432 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 1,081,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.13.

Specifically, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $2,229,603.85. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $112,842.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 165,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,068.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,638 shares of company stock worth $17,132,804. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEDG. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.31.

The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.17.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.89 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 15.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,382,000 after acquiring an additional 45,993 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

