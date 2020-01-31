Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $103.87 and last traded at $103.96, 451,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 833,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.36.

Several research firms recently commented on SEDG. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.79.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.89 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Yoav Galin sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $168,254.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,325,138.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 7,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $825,213.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,638 shares of company stock worth $17,132,804 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

