SolarWinds (SWI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect SolarWinds to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SWI opened at $18.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 12,492 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $239,971.32. Also, EVP John Pagliuca sold 18,222 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $350,226.84. Insiders sold a total of 39,181 shares of company stock valued at $754,035 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SolarWinds from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nomura cut their price objective on SolarWinds from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays downgraded SolarWinds from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SolarWinds from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

