Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Shares Down 6.8%

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) traded down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.46, 761,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 614,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Soligenix in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Soligenix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $56.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Soligenix had a negative net margin of 193.39% and a negative return on equity of 212.69%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Soligenix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.10% of Soligenix worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

