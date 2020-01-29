Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 112,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Solitario Zinc as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of XPL opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Solitario Zinc has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.54.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Solitario Zinc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

