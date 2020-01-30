Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) CEO Howard Timothy Eriksen Buys 4,700 Shares

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) CEO Howard Timothy Eriksen purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,570.00.

Howard Timothy Eriksen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Howard Timothy Eriksen bought 5,400 shares of Solitron Devices stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $12,474.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SODI opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Solitron Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Solitron Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

About Solitron Devices

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record