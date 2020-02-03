Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Share Price

Media headlines about Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Navistar International earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global lowered Navistar International from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Navistar International from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Navistar International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Navistar International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.34.

NAV stock opened at $36.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. Navistar International has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 1.96%. Navistar International’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navistar International will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

