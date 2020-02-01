Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Unlikely to Affect Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Price

Media coverage about Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mcdonald’s earned a news impact score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the fast-food giant an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:MCD opened at $213.97 on Friday. Mcdonald’s has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

