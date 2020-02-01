Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.51

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.51 and traded as low as $2.33. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Separately, Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Sono-Tek in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 million, a PE ratio of 80.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of -0.18.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Sono-Tek Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

