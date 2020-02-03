Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.74-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3-1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.20.

NYSE:SON traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,563. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average is $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $32,196.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

