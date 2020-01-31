Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of Sonoro Energy Ltd (CVE:SNV) traded up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 235,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average session volume of 135,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of $9.70 million and a PE ratio of -9.55.

About Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV)

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. It holds a 99.5% interest in the Budong Budong Production Sharing Contract covering an area of 1,094 square kilometer located in the province of West Sulawesi, Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

