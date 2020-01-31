Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Short Interest Down 8.2% in January

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,680,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 10,550,000 shares. Approximately 16.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $578,144.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,584.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,015,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 90.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth $684,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 14.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,678,000 after acquiring an additional 153,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SONO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sonos in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $13.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -174.50 and a beta of 1.68. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.05 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

