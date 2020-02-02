Sony (SNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sony (NYSE:SNE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.57 billion. Sony had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 18.90%. On average, analysts expect Sony to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNE stock opened at $70.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.85 and its 200 day moving average is $61.54. Sony has a one year low of $41.91 and a one year high of $72.95.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sony has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

