Sophos Group (LON:SOPH) Trading Down 1%

Sophos Group PLC (LON:SOPH) traded down 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 557.40 ($7.33) and last traded at GBX 557.40 ($7.33), 2,701,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 2,150,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 562.80 ($7.40).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SOPH shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Sophos Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 583 ($7.67) in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 464.67 ($6.11).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 562.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 494.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 327.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.23.

Sophos Group Company Profile (LON:SOPH)

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers Intercept X, which delivers endpoint protection against unknown malware, exploits, and ransomware; XG Firewall, a next generation firewall that provides unprecedented visibility for networks, users, and applications directly from the control center; Sophos Central, a unified cloud administration console for managing various Sophos products; and Cloud Optix that offers artificial intelligence-based cloud security analytics, compliance, and DevSecOps platform to provide end-to-end protection in public cloud services.

