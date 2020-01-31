Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Up to $4.05

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $4.05. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 5,386,758 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sorrento Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $679.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.01.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). The business had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,101.69% and a negative return on equity of 193.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4,726.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,612 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 66.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

Featured Article: Beige Book