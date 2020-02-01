Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.91

Sound Energy PLC (LON:SOU) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.91 and traded as low as $1.75. Sound Energy shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 2,925,158 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $19.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

About Sound Energy (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Tendrara license covering an area of 9,336 square kilometers; Anoual license, which covers an area of 8,873 square kilometers; and Matarka license that covers an area of 5,223 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco.

