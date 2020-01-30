Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) Plans $0.35 None Dividend

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Monday, February 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock remained flat at $$36.86 during trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sound Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $94.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.68.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts.

