South Mountain Merger (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) Trading 3.8% Higher

South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00, 584 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 14,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24.

South Mountain Merger Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMMCU)

South Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

