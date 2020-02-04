South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of South State in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten expects that the bank will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South State’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Stephens raised shares of South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $77.54 on Monday. South State has a 52 week low of $63.91 and a 52 week high of $88.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. South State had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $162.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.68%.

In other South State news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $42,558.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in South State by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in South State by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in South State by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in South State by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in South State in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?