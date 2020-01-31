South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Short Interest Update

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.57. South State has a 52 week low of $63.91 and a 52 week high of $88.10. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.36.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. South State had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $162.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that South State will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. South State’s payout ratio is presently 32.68%.

In related news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $42,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in South State in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in South State by 35.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in South State by 5,404.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in South State in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in South State in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens raised South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. South State has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

