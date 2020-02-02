South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $86.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SSB. BidaskClub cut shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Stephens raised shares of South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

SSB opened at $75.61 on Friday. South State has a 12-month low of $63.91 and a 12-month high of $88.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.56.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. South State had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $162.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that South State will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $42,558.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of South State by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of South State by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of South State by 28.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of South State by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South State in the second quarter worth approximately $11,164,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

