February 2, 2020
Latest News

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

John Highviewby John Highview

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $86.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SSB. BidaskClub cut shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Stephens raised shares of South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

SSB opened at $75.61 on Friday. South State has a 12-month low of $63.91 and a 12-month high of $88.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.56.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. South State had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $162.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that South State will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $42,558.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of South State by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of South State by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of South State by 28.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of South State by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South State in the second quarter worth approximately $11,164,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

John Highview

View all posts by John Highview →

You might also like

Warburg Research Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €35.50 Price Target

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *