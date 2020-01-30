Southern Cross Media Group (ASX:SXL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Shares of Southern Cross Media Group Ltd (ASX:SXL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and traded as high as $0.92. Southern Cross Media Group shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 2,097,509 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.88 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.06.

About Southern Cross Media Group (ASX:SXL)

Southern Cross Media Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and broadcasting of content on free-to-air commercial radio, television (TV), and online media platforms. The company operates through two segments, Regional and Metro. The company owns 78 radio stations and 6 digital radio stations across metropolitan and regional Australia, as well as 34 regional radio stations; and broadcasts 86 free to air TV signals in regional Australia primarily under the Nine Network brand.

