Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

SMBC stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $332.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.87. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $39.05.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 25.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating