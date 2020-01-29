Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Issues Earnings Results

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) released its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $36.68. 2,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,997. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average is $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $333.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.70. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Several research firms recently commented on SMBC. BidaskClub cut Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

