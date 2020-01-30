Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of SONA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.23. 63,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,335. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $370.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 12.9% in the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 568,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 64,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 174.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 184,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 117,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 15.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 18,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

