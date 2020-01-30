Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) will announce earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.57. Southwest Airlines reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $6.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Vertical Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 596.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 713 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $58.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

