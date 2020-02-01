Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Shares Gap Down to $56.89

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.47, but opened at $56.89. Southwest Airlines shares last traded at $55.83, with a volume of 5,128,592 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average is $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the airline’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,198 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,600 shares of the airline’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

