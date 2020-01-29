Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.18.

NYSE LUV opened at $56.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.12. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $47.40 and a 12 month high of $58.77. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 16.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,964,000 after purchasing an additional 818,490 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7,436.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 317,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 313,682 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,478,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $11,796,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,129,025 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $223,009,000 after purchasing an additional 204,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?