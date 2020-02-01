Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America set a $2.00 target price on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

SWN stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $822.78 million, a P/E ratio of 0.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 741,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 827.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 25.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

