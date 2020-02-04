S&P Global (SPGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $295.67 on Tuesday. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $300.71. The firm has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.90 and a 200-day moving average of $262.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $323.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.73.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

