Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) rose 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.75, approximately 336,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 169,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. Canaan Partners VIII LLC purchased a new position in Spark Networks in the third quarter worth about $22,550,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

