Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Short Interest Up 12.7% in January

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $5.37 on Thursday. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $17.64.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

