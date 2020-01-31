SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Short Interest Update

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 919,100 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

SPTN opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $475.06 million, a PE ratio of -32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $22.49.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. SpartanNash had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,803,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 949.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 492,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SpartanNash by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after buying an additional 285,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SpartanNash by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,681,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,288,000 after buying an additional 223,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 1,229.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 171,352 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

