SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DWFI) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DWFI) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.83 and last traded at $23.83, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.50.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve