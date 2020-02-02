February 2, 2020
Latest News

SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DWFI) Stock Price Down 0%

John Highviewby John Highview

Shares of SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DWFI) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.83 and last traded at $23.83, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.50.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

John Highview

View all posts by John Highview →

You might also like

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Raymond James Boosts Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $99.00

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *