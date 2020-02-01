SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) dropped 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.45 and last traded at $62.73, approximately 2,310 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC owned about 6.62% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

